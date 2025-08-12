HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air rescue ops continue in Dharali, 43 still missing

Tue, 12 August 2025
Share:
15:06
image
Authorities continued air operations for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday to rescue the stranded people in the areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods hit on August 5, causing widespread destruction with loss of lives and properties. 

According to the latest update from the authorities, 43 people are still missing following the flash floods. People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination, said officials. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 ex-students held for molesting BHU MBBS student
LIVE! 3 ex-students held for molesting BHU MBBS student

Merely having Aadhaar, PAN doesn't make person citizen: HC
Merely having Aadhaar, PAN doesn't make person citizen: HC

The Bombay High Court ruled that possessing documents like Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID does not automatically grant Indian citizenship, emphasizing the importance of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

Cong uses 'Himmat Singh' in 'vote chori' video; Kay Kay reacts
Cong uses 'Himmat Singh' in 'vote chori' video; Kay Kay reacts

The video used by the Congress featured Menon's Special Ops character, Himmat Singh, asking viewers to join the campaign.

Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim
Unlimited cases like Minta Devi: Rahul on 'vote chori' claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of failing to uphold the 'one man, one vote' principle, citing irregularities in voter lists. He claims the issue is widespread and systematic, with the opposition...

Oppn protests in T-shirts featuring '124-year-old Minta Devi'
Oppn protests in T-shirts featuring '124-year-old Minta Devi'

INDIA bloc MPs protest against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, alleging irregularities and disenfranchisement of voters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV