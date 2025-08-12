Air rescue ops continue in Dharali, 43 still missing

15:06





According to the latest update from the authorities, 43 people are still missing following the flash floods. People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination, said officials. -- ANI

Authorities continued air operations for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday to rescue the stranded people in the areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods hit on August 5, causing widespread destruction with loss of lives and properties.