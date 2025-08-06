HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension in Barasat after BJP rally 'pelted with stones'

Wed, 06 August 2025
Share:
21:07
image
Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday, after participants of a Bharatiya Janata Party rally aimed at highlighting crimes against women in the state were allegedly pelted with stones and shown black flags by a section of people.

The 'Kanya Suraksha Yatra' at Champadali More in North 24 Parganas district was led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP supporters claimed that the stone-pelting on the rally took place upon provocation by some Trinamool Congress workers.

The BJP activists, who were a part of the rally, retaliated with sticks and water bottles. Several motorcycles were also reportedly vandalised in the chaos.

Police personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), were deployed to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Adhikari, who continued the march, later claimed that he was attacked but managed to escape -- similar to an earlier episode during a rally in Cooch Behar.

Atrocities against women in Bengal were on the rise due to a 'complete collapse of law and order in the state', the senior BJP leader asserted.

There was no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress regarding the allegations.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports
LIVE! India slams US tariffs, defends Russia oil imports

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil
Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan and China starting around August 29. The visit to China would be his first after the Ladakh border standoff.

Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'
Govt rejects debate on SIR, Oppn proposes 'middle path'

The government rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on electoral roll revision in Bihar, citing that the matter is sub judice and pending before the judiciary.

Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing
Uttarkashi flood: 1 body found; 28 from Kerala missing

Landslides blocked arterial roads leading up to Dharali where dozens of people were trapped and many homes and cars swept away by the raging waters on Tuesday. Eleven Army personnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD