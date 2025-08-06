Tension in Barasat after BJP rally 'pelted with stones'

21:07

Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday, after participants of a Bharatiya Janata Party rally aimed at highlighting crimes against women in the state were allegedly pelted with stones and shown black flags by a section of people.



The 'Kanya Suraksha Yatra' at Champadali More in North 24 Parganas district was led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.



BJP supporters claimed that the stone-pelting on the rally took place upon provocation by some Trinamool Congress workers.



The BJP activists, who were a part of the rally, retaliated with sticks and water bottles. Several motorcycles were also reportedly vandalised in the chaos.



Police personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), were deployed to bring the situation under control, officials said.



Adhikari, who continued the march, later claimed that he was attacked but managed to escape -- similar to an earlier episode during a rally in Cooch Behar.



Atrocities against women in Bengal were on the rise due to a 'complete collapse of law and order in the state', the senior BJP leader asserted.



There was no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress regarding the allegations. -- PTI