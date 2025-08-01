HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Potential for...: India brushes aside Trump's tirades

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
18:28
image
India on Friday brushed aside United States President Donald Trump's diatribe against it, saying the partnership between the two countries "weathered" several transitions and challenges.
 
The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs came a day after Trump imposed 25 per cent tariff on India and described the Indian economy as "dead".

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges," he said at his weekly media briefing.

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," Jaiswal said.

To questions on India-US defence ties, Jaiswal said the two countries have a strong defence partnership which has been strengthened over the last several years.

There is potential for this partnership to grow further, he said.
On India's energy procurement, Jaiswal said it is driven by national interest.

"In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

LIVE! IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveler on flight
LIVE! IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveler on flight

5th TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as India fight back
5th TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as India fight back

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

India plays down Trump's jibe, reaffirms strong US ties
India plays down Trump's jibe, reaffirms strong US ties

India responded to US President Donald Trump's criticism, emphasizing the strength and resilience of the India-US strategic partnership.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD