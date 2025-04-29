HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan standing on brink of breaking up: RSS

Tue, 29 April 2025
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terming it "shameful, disgusting, and insulting."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is shameful, disgusting and insulting. There is no limit to brutality. Therefore, no amount of condemnation is enough, and those who are directly or indirectly involved in this should be taught a lesson. A voice should be raised in Jammu and Kashmir that we are Hindustani first, then we are Kashmiri, Dogri, Pandit, and Punjabi. We should give a befitting reply with this voice..."

He further claimed that Pakistan is on the verge of disintegration, with regions like Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoJK, and Punjab seeking independence. He stated that Pakistan's attempts to foster hatred against India will not prevent its collapse.

"Today, Pakistan is standing on the brink, and Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, POJK, and Punjab are demanding independence from it. Pakistan is standing on the brink of breaking up. They think that by creating hatred against India, they will save themselves but this is not possible...," he said.

Addressing a press conference, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader emphasised the need for a deep investigation into a recent terrorist incident where the attacker reportedly inquired about the victim's religion before striking.

"I'm not alone in saying terrorists have no religion--many share this view. However, in this case, the terrorists' actions raise questions about their motives, which must be thoroughly investigated," he stated.

Reflecting on decades of violence, the leader pointed out, "Over the past 30-40 years, countless innocents have been killed. At their funerals, no one has recited Gurbani or the Geeta. If we truly believe terrorism has no religion, this principle must be consistently upheld."

He called for both Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India to unequivocally disassociate from all forms of terrorism. -- ANI

