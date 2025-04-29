'Pahalgam attack worst since 26/11'

10:37





Delivering India's statement at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) at the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative of India Yojna Patel, said, "The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.





"Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society."





She emphasised that India, with its history of facing cross-border terrorism, recognises the profound scars such acts leave on societies over time. Ambassador Patel also acknowledged the strong and unequivocal support shown by the international community in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.





She stated, "India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism."





She noted that the collective condemnation and solidarity reflect a growing global consensus that terrorism must be confronted with determination and unity. Drawing attention to international obligations, Patel stressed the importance of accountability in counter-terrorism efforts.





She said, "As the UN Security Council in its statement has said, perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice."





Referring to the universality of terrorism's consequences, she added, "Acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomever committed."

