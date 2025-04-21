World leaders mourn the Pope, remember his 'humility'

15:31

The Macrons with the Pope





From Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, they mourned the death of Pope Francis.





Meloni expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, calling him a "great man and a great pastor." Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wrote, "Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father. This news saddens us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor has left us. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering. In the meditations of the Via Crucis, he reminded us of the power of the gift, which makes everything flourish again and is capable of reconciling what in the eyes of man is irreconcilable. And he asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that "does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects. We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord."





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Pope Francis, remembering him as a figure of humility. She highlighted his love for the less fortunate and expressed hope that his legacy would continue to inspire a more just and compassionate world.





"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world," von der Leyen wrote on X.





Vice President of the EU Commission Kaja Kallas wrote, "It is with great sadness that I learned that His Holiness Pope Francis passed away. When we met recently in Rome, I thanked Pope Francis for his strong leadership in protecting the most vulnerable & defending human dignity. I extend my condolences to all Catholics in the world."





French President Emmanuel Macron said, "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "With Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world have lost an advocate for the weak, a reconciler, and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear vision of the challenges that concern us. My condolences go out to the faithful worldwide."





Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, also shared a post on X and wrote, "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe. 'The People's Pope' will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."





Poland PM Donald Tusk on X wrote, "Pope Francis is dead. A good, warm and sensitive man. May he rest in peace."





The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican. At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta. "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."





Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

World leaders have expressed deep sorrow and paid heartfelt tributes following the passing of Pope Francis, remembering him as a compassionate spiritual leader.