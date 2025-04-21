Rupee gains 25 paise to settle at 85.13 against US dollar

19:45





The dollar index has breached the 99 mark and is trading at its lowest level in three years.





Moreover, fresh foreign fund inflows and decline in crude oil prices also favoured the rupee, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.15 and moved between the intraday high of 85.03 and the low of 85.19 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 85.13 (provisional), registering a gain of 25 paise over its previous closing level.





On Thursday, the rupee closed 26 paise higher at 85.38 against the US dollar.





The Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Good Friday. -- PTI

