Follow Rediff on:      
FIR filed against Sunny Deol over 'Jaat' scene

Fri, 18 April 2025
13:38
An FIR has been lodged against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and three others following a complaint that a scene in the movie Jaat has "hurt sentiments" of the Christian community, police said on Friday.
   
The complaint filed by a Christian community leader has alleged the movie, which was released on April 10, contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices, they said.
 
Viklav Gold, the complainant, has also questioned the timing of the film's release around Good Friday which is being observed April 18 this year.
 
Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Jalandhar Cantt police station where the FIR was lodged on Wednesday evening, said actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen have been named in the case.
 
"The FIR was registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS," the SHO said. -- PTI 

