Security tightened outside Salman's house after fresh threats

A case has been registered at the Worli police station. Further investigation is underway. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, said that a death threat message was received for Salman Khan on Worli Transport Department's WhatsApp number on Sunday. Following this, the Mumbai Police registered the case under sections "351(2) and 351(3)" of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). -- ANI

Security was heightened outside actor Salman Khan's residence after a death threat against him. According to Mumbai Police, the threat to kill Salman Khan and blow up his vehicle was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department's official number.