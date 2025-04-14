Robert Vadra: I will enter politics if...

14:34





Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview on Monday, Vadra emphasised that his connection to politics has largely been due to his association with the Gandhi family. However, he stated that over the years, multiple political parties have tried to pull him into political discussions, often using his name as a distraction during elections or other issues.





"My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But I will also say that in the last many years, many parties have used my name and always pulled me into politics by default because every time there's an election, they remember my name. Every time they have an issue that they want to digress from, they remember my name," Vadra said, adding that it has often felt like a political witch hunt and vendetta.





He noted that his family, particularly his wife, Priyanka and brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi, has been a great source of learning, and they actively participate in Parliament.





"I always said that I would like Priyanka to be in Parliament first, and now she is, and she's working very hard. I see how much I've learnt from her and from Rahul and everybody in the family," he added.





Vadra emphasised that if the Congress party decides he should join politics, he would take that step, understanding the need for more voices in Parliament to fight divisive forces and work toward keeping the country secular. -- ANI

Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed his willingness to join politics, saying that if the Congress party feels he should take that step, he would do so with the blessings of his family.