Right to protest, but...: Mamata on Bengal violence

Mon, 14 April 2025
21:16
In the backdrop of the violence during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in various places of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said everybody has the right to demonstrate peacefully, but none should take the law into their hands.

While inaugurating a skywalk close to the Kali temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata, she also asked people not to indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion.

"Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon," Banerjee said.

She also urged people not to fall prey to any provocation. 

"Please do not indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion," she said. 

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said that some people not only criticise her because she visits programmes of various religions, but also change her surname. 

The violence in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad's Dhulian area, which erupted on Friday during protests over the amended Wakf law, claimed three lives and left several injured.

In fresh violence over the same issue, supporters of the opposition Indian Secular Front on Monday clashed with the police at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, leading to injuries to several people and torching of multiple police vehicles. 

After inaugurating the skywalk, Banerjee used the facility to reach the famed temple and offered puja there. She was accompanied by Mayor Firhad Hakim, Sports Minister Arup Biswas and others.   -- PTI

