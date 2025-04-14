HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Investor wealth eroded by Rs 11.30L cr since tariffs

Mon, 14 April 2025
16:14
Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 11.30 lakh crore since early this month, where the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled nearly 2 per cent, as stock markets experienced turbulence in recent times initially due to US President Donald Trump unveiling a massive tariff plan, followed by growing concerns of a tit-for-tat trade war between China and the US. 

Since April 2, the BSE benchmark gauge has slumped 1,460.18 points or 1.90 per cent. Tracking uncertainty in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 11,30,627.09 crore to Rs 4,01,67,468.51 crore (USD 4.66 trillion) during this period. 

Benchmark indices jumped nearly 2 per cent on Friday as investors rejoiced at the 90-day suspension of additional import duties by the US. Markets remained closed on two occasions, on April 10 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti and April 14 due to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Trump unveiled a massive tariff plan in the first week of April. 

The White House later announced a 90-day pause on "reciprocal tariffs" for most countries except China, which in turn decided to impose 125 per cent tariffs on US imports. China on Friday upped its additional tariff on US goods to 125 per cent, retaliating the America's 145 per cent levy. -- PTI

