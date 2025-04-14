Ambedkar dedicated his life to unite Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat

18:05

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday praised Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for his 'lifelong efforts to unite Hindus', saying despite facing hardships since childhood, he remained committed to social harmony and national development.





Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed four-storey RSS regional office 'Keshav Bhawan' in Kanpur's Karavalo Nagar, Bhagwat said, "Babasaheb had to face severe hardships in his life. From childhood, he faced discrimination and inequality.





"Yet, throughout his life, he tried to bring the Hindu society together. His commitment to social unity and progress is an inspiration to all," he said. In his address, Bhagwat also drew parallels between Ambedkar and RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, stating that both men devoted their lives to the upliftment of society and shared a vision of national development.





"Both Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Hedgewar worked for the Hindu society throughout their lives. They dreamed of a strong and developed India," Bhagwat said.





He called it a privilege that the inauguration of the RSS's new building coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti.





"It is our good fortune that today, on Babasaheb's birth anniversary, we are inaugurating Keshav Bhawan. When Dr Ambedkar once attended a Sangh shakha in Karad, Maharashtra, he said, 'there may be differences on certain matters, but I feel a sense of belonging here'," Bhagwat recalled.





Underscoring the responsibilities of those who identify as Hindus, the RSS chief remarked, "Those who call themselves Hindus are accountable for the country and for society. One day, they will be asked what they did for India. The Hindu society must prepare for this responsibility. The Sangh is fulfilling its duty towards the nation through its work."





Reflecting on India's historical struggles, Bhagwat said, "We got entangled in our internal differences, and foreign invaders took advantage of this. They looted us and even defeated us. The mission of the Sangh is to serve society and restore unity."





During the ceremony, Bhagwat performed a traditional ritual to inaugurate Keshav Bhawan, which is now the biggest RSS office in Uttar Pradesh.





The building has a basement, a ground floor, and three upper stories. A hall inside has been named after Dr Ambedkar in recognition of his contributions.





The new complex brings all RSS functions in Kanpur under one roof for the first time. It features a large meeting hall on the ground floor, rooms for officials and guests on the upper floors, and a dormitory for 'swayamsevaks' (RSS workers) with dining arrangements on the top floor.





The building has been painted using eco-friendly paint made from cow dung. The RSS office in Kanpur was first established in 1978 in a rented property in Gandhi Nagar.





Bhagwat is the first RSS sarsanghchalak to spend a night at the new Keshav Bhawan.





Elaborate security arrangements were in place during Bhagwat's five-day visit to Kanpur.





Police personnel were deployed around the premises, with entry restricted to listed individuals and pass holders. -- PTI







IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar Auditorium, in Kanpur on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo