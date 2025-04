12:37





Who doesn't like khichdi! Bolly diva Kareena Kapoor, we recently discovered, eats it every few days. PM Narendra Modi prefers it too. As did late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Mughals ate a lot of khichdi. A Bengali version called Nani Ma's khichdi is popular in the Bachchan home. There is a khichdi for every mood, weather, diet, state...