Sensex rebounds sharply after Monday massacre

16:36





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,089.18 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08 with 29 of its components ending in the green. During the day, it climbed 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to 74,859.39. The NSE Nifty surged 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent to 22,535.85.





Intra-day, the benchmark soared 535.6 points or 2.41 per cent to 22,697.20. Sensex tanked 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent and Nifty tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent, marking their worst single day decline in 10 months as global equity markets went into a tailspin on recession fears after US tariff war.





On Tuesday, all Sensex firms, except Power Grid, ended in the positive territory. Titan, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Zomato were the biggest gainers. World markets also staged a comeback after Monday's collapse.

Stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, a day after facing the worst drubbing in 10 months, as benchmark Sensex recouped 1,089 points after across-the-board value buying amid firm Asian and European markets.