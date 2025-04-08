HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee sinks 50 paise to settle at 86.26 against US dollar

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
20:16
image
Declining for the third straight session, the rupee tumbled 50 paise to settle at 86.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, logging the maximum single-day loss in nearly three months amid a looming global trade war stoking fears of economic meltdown.

According to forex traders, some recovery in crude oil prices and continued foreign capital outflows also dented sentiments.

Besides, the global markets have been facing extreme volatility following a fresh threat by the US administration to impose a punitive 50 per cent tariff against China's retaliatory 34 per cent import levies on American products, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.89 and swung between a high of 85.82 and a low of 86.29 against the greenback.

The unit ended at 86.26 (provisional), registering a loss of 50 paise from its previous closing level.

It had earlier recorded such a steep loss in one session on January 13 this year, when it had depreciated by 66 paise.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Punjab lose three early wickets
IPL Updates: Punjab lose three early wickets

LIVE! Police vehicle torched during Waqf protest in Bengal
LIVE! Police vehicle torched during Waqf protest in Bengal

SC to hear pleas against Waqf Amendment Act on Apr 15
SC to hear pleas against Waqf Amendment Act on Apr 15

The Supreme Court of India will likely hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 15. The Act, which came into force on April 8, has been met with widespread criticism...

Leaked chats: Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...
Leaked chats: Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy has demanded the removal of Kalyan Banerjee as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha after a spat with fellow MP Mahua Moitra. Roy accused Banerjee of "uncivilised" behaviour on multiple...

Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?

Unless Governor Ravi or the Union of India moves in appeal, seeking a hearing by a constitutional Bench, this is where it all will have to end, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD