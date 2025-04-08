K'taka HM expresses 'regret' for 'big city' statement

14:24

He also said that he would express regret if it has caused pain to anyone, especially the women. Parameswara repeatedly asserted that he is someone who believes in the importance of providing safety and protection to women and as the Home Minister he is committed to ensure their safety, and has taken several measures in this regard.





Responding to the incident where a woman was molested while walking in Suddaguntepalya on April 3, Parameshwara on Monday had said: "Police are working continuously round-the-clock braving rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like Bengaluru, incidents like this do take place here and there."





This statement had created a controversy, eliciting a strong criticism from opposition BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW) too had sought a public apology.





"On the directions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the Commission has strongly objected to the insensitive remarks made by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on the recent Bengaluru molestation case. Such statements trivialise crimes against women. NCW has written to the Hon'ble Governor & Hon'ble CM of Karnataka demanding a public apology from the Home Minister and urgent action to strengthen law and order," NCW said in a post on 'X'.





Clarifying his statement Parameshwara on Tuesday said, "Yesterday my statement has not been properly understood by you (media), and other platforms too have understood it differently. I'm always for women's protection. As a Home Minister I have implemented various progrmmes like the Nirbhaya scheme. When compared to other states we have spent more Nirbhaya funds and implemented it along with the central government. I would like to share what we have done for the protection of women some day."





Speaking with reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Distorting some statement and speaking about me is not right. I believe and have taken several measures for the protection of women -- our sisters and mothers. If there are any issues (concerning women's safety), I have made officials in the department responsible. So my statement should not be projected by distorting it."

