Godhra train fire: 3 charged as minors convicted

Tue, 08 April 2025
21:33
A cop walks towards the entrance of a burnt coach of a train in Godhra, Gujarat February 27, 2002/Reuters
A Juvenile Justice Board in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday sent three persons, who were then minors, to a remand home for three years after finding them guilty in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, a ruling coming more than 23 years after the tragedy. 

JJB chairman KS Modi at Godhra sent the trio, now majors, to a remand home for three years and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them. 

The board acquitted two others charged in the case, who were also underage at the time of the horrific incident. 

The JJB suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow the convicts to appeal against the order in a higher court, their lawyer Salman Charkha said. 

On February 27, 2002, as many as 59 'kar sevaks' (people who volunteer their services for free to a religious cause) returning from Ayodhya were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob near Godhra station. 

The train carnage triggered widespread communal riots in the state in which over 1,000 people, most of them belonging to a minority community, were killed. -- PTI

