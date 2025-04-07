Asian markets tumble amid war over Trump's tariffs

08:41

Asian markets plunged on Monday as United States futures pointed to significant losses on Wall Street over President Donald Trump's tariffs.





Wall Street crashed on Friday, while the US stock futures pointed to further losses.





In early trade on Monday, Japan's Nikkei index nosedived more than 7 per cent while in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was off 7.35 per cent and the broader Topix was down almost eight percent. In Seoul, the Kospi was off 4.8 per cent.





Stocks in Hong Kong also plunged more than nine per cent. The Hang Seng Index dropped 9.28 per cent, or 2,119.76 points, to 20,730.05, while in mainland China the Shanghai Composite Index shed 4.21 per cent, or 140.84 points, to 3,201.17.





Shares in Singapore also plunged more than seven per cent at the open on Monday. The Straits Times Index sank 7.37 percent, or 281.84 points, to 3,544.02 as markets across Asia went into freefall.





Australian blue-chip stocks, a benchmark index of the country's largest 200 listed companies, also sank 6 per cent. A circuit breaker was triggered on the Taiwan stock exchange as stocks plunged 9.8 per cent at the open.





Indian stock markets are also likely to open sharply lower on Monday.