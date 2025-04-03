HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee pares initial losses, settles 22 paise up at 85.30 against US dollar

Thu, 03 April 2025
The rupee pared its initial losses and settled for the day higher by 22 paise at 85.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as the greenback weakened against its major peers after President Donald Trump unleashed reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries.

The domestic unit had witnessed a knee jerk reaction in early trade but soon gained the lost ground and ended the day on a positive note, after the US announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.

Experts, however, said that India is better-placed than its competitors, who also face increased levies.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.77 then touched an intraday high of 85.30 and a low of 85.78 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.30 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 22 paisa from its previous closing level.  -- PTI

