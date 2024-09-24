RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Will Siddaramaiah be prosecuted? Court says...

September 24, 2024  13:04
image
Update: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

In his judgment the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

In his petition Siddaramaiah questioned the legality of the sanction granted by the Governor permitting investigation against him under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction on August 17 on the applications filed by two Bengaluru- based social activists Pradeep Kumar SP and TJ Abraham and Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to consider in-chambers review of quota verdict
LIVE! SC to consider in-chambers review of quota verdict

HC rejects Sidda plea against governor's nod for probe
HC rejects Sidda plea against governor's nod for probe

The chief minister had challenged the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)...

Pulwama attack accused dies of heart attack in Jammu
Pulwama attack accused dies of heart attack in Jammu

A 32-year-old man chargesheeted in the deadly terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district five years ago has died of a heart attack in the Government Medical College Hospital in...

Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'

'Kamala likes south Indian food.''She likes a special rasam which her husband also likes, she likes coconut rice, she likes puri aloo...'

Is Modi Losing His Impact?
Is Modi Losing His Impact?

Today even those who support Prime Minister Modi feel there is a certain sense of listlessness in this government.What is it intending to achieve? This is not easy to say, notes Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances