



In his judgment the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.





In his petition Siddaramaiah questioned the legality of the sanction granted by the Governor permitting investigation against him under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.





Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction on August 17 on the applications filed by two Bengaluru- based social activists Pradeep Kumar SP and TJ Abraham and Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Update: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.