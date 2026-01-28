HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tried to pull Ajit Pawar out of plane but...: Eyewitness

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
10:40
image
An eyewitness at the spot says, "I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were 4-5 explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words..." 

If you've just joined us, the big story today is that an aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday. 

A team of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials is heading to the crash site, the official said. There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, he said.

TOP STORIES

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

LIVE! Ajit Pawar's untimely demise shocking: PM
LIVE! Ajit Pawar's untimely demise shocking: PM

Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA
Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board. A DGCA team is investigating the crash.

When Ajit Pawar Spoke To Rediff...
When Ajit Pawar Spoke To Rediff...

'We have given riot-free Maharashtra in our 18-month rule.'

Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal
Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal

The deceased woman has been identified as Minki Sharma (30), who was an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, and was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO