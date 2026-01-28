HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar's untimely demise shocking: PM

Wed, 28 January 2026
11:06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash was untimely and very shocking. In a post on X, Modi said Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots level connect. 

Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near his hometown Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.  

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said. -- PTI

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board. A DGCA team is investigating the crash.

When Ajit Pawar Spoke To Rediff...
'We have given riot-free Maharashtra in our 18-month rule.'

Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal
The deceased woman has been identified as Minki Sharma (30), who was an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, and was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

