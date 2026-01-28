PM, HM speak to Maharashtra CM on Ajit Pawar death

10:30

Rescuers at the crash site in Baramati





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati died after crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.





The crash occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.





Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have contacted Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and received information and updates about the Baramati plane crash, says the Maharashtra government.