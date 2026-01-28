HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Plane crash landed at 8:45 am, no survivors says DGCA

Wed, 28 January 2026
10:05
More news coming in on the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. There were five persons on board the chartered flight, including Ajit Pawar, and not three as reported earlier. The plane which was on its way from Mumbai to Baramati crashed in Pune district at 8:45 am today. Ajit Pawar was just 66.  As per the DGCA, the people on board were: 2 personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash, says the DGCA. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharashtra Dy CM AJIT PAWAR DIES in plane crash
''Have Muslims Faced Problems In Maharashtra?'
'We have given riot-free Maharashtra in our 18-month rule.'

Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal
The deceased woman has been identified as Minki Sharma (30), who was an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, and was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

'What will Pakistan achieve by not sending team for T20 WC?'
Pakistan should refrain from spoiling its relation with the International Cricket Council and any support to Bangladesh must not come at the cost of their own team, former players urged the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Snowfall causes havoc in J-K; traffic, flight services hit
Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region disrupted traffic and air services, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway and cancellation of flights. Rescue and road clearing operations are underway.

