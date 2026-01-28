Plane crash landed at 8:45 am, no survivors says DGCA

10:05

More news coming in on the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. There were five persons on board the chartered flight, including Ajit Pawar, and not three as reported earlier. The plane which was on its way from Mumbai to Baramati crashed in Pune district at 8:45 am today. Ajit Pawar was just 66. As per the DGCA, the people on board were: 2 personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash, says the DGCA.