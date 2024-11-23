RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Look forward to being your voice in Parl: Priyanka

November 23, 2024  15:48
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra all set to retain the Gandhi bastion, Wayanad. She is leading by 4,10,000 votes in the constituency where her brother Rahul was an MP. 

In an emotional message on X, Priyanka wrote: "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament! Thank you for giving me this honour and even more for the immense love you have given me, my colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12 hours a day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in.

"To my mother, Robert and my two jewels -- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all' thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!"
