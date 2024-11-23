RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP will form govt in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Poonawalla

November 23, 2024  09:23
image
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "In both the places, NDA is going to form its government under the leadership of PM Modi. Exit polls have already come and in a short while, exact polls are also going to come and NDA is going to win. The way questions are being raised on EVM even before the results are announced, it is clear that they (INDIA alliance) have already started worrying about their defeat."
