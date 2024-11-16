Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother critical

Former Telugu Desam Party MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's brother N Ramamurthy Naidu, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, is critical, hospital sources said on Saturday.





Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to hospital three days ago with cardio-respiratory issues and was on a ventilator, sources said.





He represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99. -- PTI