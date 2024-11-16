RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother critical

November 16, 2024  14:13
Former Telugu Desam Party MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's brother N Ramamurthy Naidu, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, is critical, hospital sources said on Saturday.

Ramamurthy Naidu was admitted to hospital three days ago with cardio-respiratory issues and was on a ventilator, sources said.

He represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99. -- PTI
LIVE! 5 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chh'garh's Bastar

Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...

This would give BJP the chance to explore Constitutional options for government formation if there is no clear-cut mandate, explains Sheela Bhatt.

In Saheb vs Dada battle in Baramati, people are king

The respect for the four-time former chief minister, often referred to as Saheb, in his stronghold of western Maharashtra is palpable in much of the region. But his estranged nephew also appears to enjoy a stature of his own in Baramati,...

Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'

'In this assembly election, Muslims here will vote for one who works, but also one who safeguards their identity.''Their existence is more important they feel, than a faulty light meter. So yes, a Muslim representative will make a...

Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: Modi

Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.

