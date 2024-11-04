RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SC relaxes bail condition on journalist Siddique Kappan

November 04, 2024  12:19
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan seeking relaxation of a bail condition of reporting to police every week in a UAPA case registered against him. 

 A bench of Justices P S Narasimhan and Sandeep Mehta relaxed the bail condition imposed by the top court on Kappan while granting bail in September 2022. 

 "The order dated September 9, 2022, is modified and it shall not be necessary for the petitioner to report to the local police station. The other prayers made in the present application can be agitated independently," the bench said. 

 The top court had on September 17 asked the state government to file its reply on the plea of Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after a Dalit woman from there died following gangrape.
