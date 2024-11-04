RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pakistan blames India for horrible smog in Lahore

November 04, 2024  16:30
Pakistan on Monday blamed winds from India for worsening smog here, urging the Indian authorities to take up the matter seriously, after the air quality index in the capital city of Pakistan's Punjab province hit a record high over the weekend. 

 Toxic grey smog has sickened tens of thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore, the city bordering India. The concentration of PM 2.5, or tiny particulate matter, in the air, approached 450, considered hazardous, the Punjab Environment Protection Department said. 

 "The wind direction brings air from India into Pakistan, yet India does not seem to be taking this problem as seriously as it should," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told the media here. She urged the Indian side of Punjab state to take this matter seriously. 

 "Delhi ranks first in smog levels today, with Lahore following closely in second place. Delhi's air quality index is around 393, while Lahore's is close to 280," she said, adding that China has been battling smog for the past 26 years. -- PTI
