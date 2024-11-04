Music titan Quincy Jones dies at 91





"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," the Jones family said in the statement.

Throughout his 70-year career, he won 28 Grammy awards.As per the outlet, Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, California according to a statement shared by his rep Arnold Robinson.