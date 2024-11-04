Kerala govt to probe 'Hindu IAS WhatsApp' group





Responding to the controversy, Rajeeve said that the state government would investigate the formation of a group specifically for Hindu IAS officers. Describing the incident as "serious," he said that community-based divisions are highly concerning.





"The government will look into this matter. There is a general code of conduct for IAS officers, which falls under the Public Administration department. We are currently examining the situation. Let's review and determine what needs to be done," he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.





The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group. He submitted a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

