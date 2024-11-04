RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kerala govt to probe 'Hindu IAS WhatsApp' group

November 04, 2024  12:43
Representational image
Representational image
The Kerala government will examine the incident involving the controversial formation of a WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday. His statement followed a complaint lodged by an IAS officer with the police, alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group. 

 Responding to the controversy, Rajeeve said that the state government would investigate the formation of a group specifically for Hindu IAS officers. Describing the incident as "serious," he said that community-based divisions are highly concerning.

 "The government will look into this matter. There is a general code of conduct for IAS officers, which falls under the Public Administration department. We are currently examining the situation. Let's review and determine what needs to be done," he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday. 

 The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group. He submitted a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the matter.
