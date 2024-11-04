RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP's anti-people policies corroding economy: Cong

November 04, 2024  10:33
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP's "anti-people" policies are "corroding" India's economy and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about real issues facing common people in his future election rallies. 

 Kharge said fake narratives cannot be a substitute for real welfare. "Have a look at the economic turmoil you have created by looting ordinary citizens of their last paisa! Even the festive cheer could not lift the spirits of India's economy - reeling under low consumption, high inflation, widening inequality, dampened investment and wage stagnation," the Congress chief said in a post on X. 

 Even industry captains are forced to talk about 'missing middle class' syndrome, as the Modi government deals a "body blow" to the poor and middle class by imposing "back-breaking" price rise and wiping out their savings through mindless taxation, he alleged. 

 "5 undeniable facts -- Food Inflation is at 9.2 per cent. Vegetable inflation surged from 10.7 per cent in August to a 14-month high of 36 per cent in September 2024. It is a fact that the FMCG sector has seen demand sharply decline, with growth in sales dropping from 10.1 per cent to just 2.8 per cent in a year. Your own Finance Ministry's monthly report states this," he said. 

 Kharge said FMCG companies reported a decline in margins and have stated that this could lead to an increase in prices if raw material costs become unmanageable for companies. The Congress chief claimed that household savings have plunged to a 50-year low. 

 "Consumption has severely dipped due to high food inflation. For instance, the growth in F&B sector, which used to be in double digits, is now down to 1.5-2 per cent. Analysts at Nomura India have noted that urban demand shall continue to lag due to lower salary increases, waning pent-up demand, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions," he said. 

 Kharge also pointed out that passenger vehicle sales dropped by 19 per cent in September, and most October sales are flat. The Finance Ministry has noted that there has been 2.3 per cent contraction in automobile sales, he said, adding that a crucial indicator of rural economic health, two-wheeler sales, has yet to surpass 2018 numbers. 

 "Even SUV sales are at a 26-month low. Housing sales in India's top 8 cities declined by 5 per cent in the quarter ending September 2024," he said. Kharge also claimed that real wages for labourers stagnated between 2014-2023, and in fact declined between 2019-2024, he said citing Labour Bureau's Wage Rate Index. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates
LIVE! Jarange U-turn: Won't back any party, candidates

Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP
Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP

Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada
'Red line crossed': Hindu temple attacked in Canada

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the violence and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses
Trump's 2020 poll remark raises concern if he loses

Following the election that brought Joe Biden to power, Trump alleged fraud in the voting process and challenged the outcome in courts which rejected his claims.

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances