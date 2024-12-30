No end of year cheer, stock market closes in red





Among Nifty companies, only 11 stocks advanced while 38 ended in the red. Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, and Shriram Finance emerged as the top gainers. On the flip side, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Trent, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Wipro were the biggest losers of the day. -- ANI

The stock market began the week on a sombre note, closing in the negative territory on Monday amid selling pressure in heavyweight stocks. The benchmark Sensex declined by 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 78,248.13, while the Nifty plunged 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 23,644.90.