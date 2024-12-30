ISRO reschedules Space Docking Experiment by...





A key milestone in India's space programme, the mission will lift off at 10 pm on Monday instead of the originally planned 9.58 pm, ISRO said. However, there was no immediate information on the reason behind the rescheduling.





"Launch Day is here. Tonight at precisely 10 pm, PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads are set for liftoff," ISRO said in an update on Monday.





"Space Docking Experiment is a pioneering mission to establish India's capability in orbital docking, a key technology for future human spaceflight and satellite servicing missions," the space agency added.





The 25 hour countdown which commenced on Sunday night at 9 pm was proceeding, an ISRO official said. A cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for in-space docking, it would make India join an elite list featuring China, Russia and the US. -- PTI

