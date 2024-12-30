RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


FM readies for Budget, holds meet with India Inc

December 30, 2024  12:50
Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation with industry representatives in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting was held as part of the preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

The consultation focused on gathering insights and suggestions from industry leaders to ensure the forthcoming budget addresses key economic priorities and sectoral challenges. 

The finance ministry in a social media post stated that "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharamanchairs the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation with industry representatives in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi". 

As per ministry, the senior officials, including the Finance Secretary, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), were present at the meeting. Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India also participated, providing economic insights to guide the discussions.

These consultations are an essential step in shaping a budget that fosters economic growth, supports industries, and addresses the needs of diverse stakeholders -- ANI
