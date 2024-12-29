Man killed in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki





The incident occurred when Amar Ilahi, a native of Mullaringadu, a forest-fringe plantation area, went to bring back his cow after grazing, they added.





"He sustained critical injuries in the elephant attack. Ilahi's friend, who was with him, narrowly escaped with minor injuries," a police officer said.





Residents rushed to the scene after Ilahi's friend, Mansoor, raised an alarm.





Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ilahi was declared dead by doctors.





The body was shifted to the government hospital in nearby Thodupuzha for further procedures.





The area has been witnessing frequent visits by wild animals, especially elephants, in recent years, the police said.





The death triggered intense protests in the area and Thodupuzha.





The police said the situation is under control as of now. -- PTI

