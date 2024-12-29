RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man killed in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki

December 29, 2024  20:45
File image
File image
A 22-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kerala's Idukki district, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred when Amar Ilahi, a native of Mullaringadu, a forest-fringe plantation area, went to bring back his cow after grazing, they added. 

"He sustained critical injuries in the elephant attack. Ilahi's friend, who was with him, narrowly escaped with minor injuries," a police officer said. 

Residents rushed to the scene after Ilahi's friend, Mansoor, raised an alarm. 

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ilahi was declared dead by doctors. 

The body was shifted to the government hospital in nearby Thodupuzha for further procedures. 

The area has been witnessing frequent visits by wild animals, especially elephants, in recent years, the police said. 

The death triggered intense protests in the area and Thodupuzha. 

The police said the situation is under control as of now. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation
LIVE! 7-8 Taliban forces killed on border in Pak retaliation

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?

At this point it is still anyone's game, with a draw also an option, says Prem Panicker in his analysis of Day 4.

How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4

'...there was a time there where it could have been 250 or 270 (run lead) or maybe even less there for a bit.'

179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued
179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued

After a passenger jet with 181 people on board burst into flames after veering off the runway and colliding with a wall at an airport in South Korea's Muan County on Sunday, authorities believe all but two onboard are feared to have been...

Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban
Pak soldier killed, 11 hurt in border firing by Taliban

Afghan Taliban forces fired on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing one Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier and injuring 11 others. The incident came after Pakistan targeted terrorist positions in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances