RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manmohan's SPG: Every night he studied for 1 hour

December 27, 2024  16:11
image
From the people who knew Dr Singh well... 

UP Minister Asim Arun, who was the bodyguard (SPG) of the former PM for about three years since 2004, says, "I express my condolences. I got the opportunity for over three years to be with him and travel, in the country and abroad. His lifestyle, the way he used to communicate, and his internal management -- it was all inspiring for everyone. His time management as the PM was exemplary. Every night he had a fixed time of one hour in which he used to study." 


Gurdeep Singh, nephew of former PM Manmohan Singh, says, "He has been the finance minister and then the prime minister of the country but he was also a family man. He was so connected to the family members. He was always available for us whenever the family needed guidance. He used to talk to us even for the little things. We got this news in the night but we didn't share it with her (Manmohan Singh's sister). We shared it in the morning. We can't get her to Delhi as her health is not stable and the doctor advised us not to let her travel."


Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala says, "Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh will be kept in the party office, tomorrow at 8:30 am so that the party workers can pay their last respects. After that last rites will take place as per the family rituals."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours
LIVE! Manmohan was a father figure: India's neighbours

Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am
Dr Singh's final journey to begin tomorrow at 9.30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the top leaders who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his home in New Delhi on Friday.

Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot
Kohli's Brain Fade: How India Lost Plot

Those three wickets for six runs, in a manic final 15 minutes of the day's play, undid all the good work that had gone before, asserts Prem Panicker.

Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?
Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test?

Questions are mounting on when the 37-year-old India captain will finally call time on his Test career.

'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'
'Manmohan preferred Maruti 800 over BMW'

Singh's humility and grounded nature were highlighted in a heartfelt social media memoir by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances