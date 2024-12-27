Manmohan's SPG: Every night he studied for 1 hour

From the people who knew Dr Singh well...













Gurdeep Singh, nephew of former PM Manmohan Singh, says, "He has been the finance minister and then the prime minister of the country but he was also a family man. He was so connected to the family members. He was always available for us whenever the family needed guidance. He used to talk to us even for the little things. We got this news in the night but we didn't share it with her (Manmohan Singh's sister). We shared it in the morning. We can't get her to Delhi as her health is not stable and the doctor advised us not to let her travel."









Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala says, "Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh will be kept in the party office, tomorrow at 8:30 am so that the party workers can pay their last respects. After that last rites will take place as per the family rituals."

UP Minister Asim Arun, who was the bodyguard (SPG) of the former PM for about three years since 2004, says, "I express my condolences. I got the opportunity for over three years to be with him and travel, in the country and abroad. His lifestyle, the way he used to communicate, and his internal management -- it was all inspiring for everyone. His time management as the PM was exemplary. Every night he had a fixed time of one hour in which he used to study."