Manmohan's contributions will be remembered: RSS

December 27, 2024  16:32
Priyanka and Robert Vadra paid their respects earlier today
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday condoled the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions to Bharat will always be remembered. 

"The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former prime minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones and admirers," they said in a joint statement.

Singh, despite coming from a humble background, adorned the highest post in the country, the statement said. 

"Renowned economist Dr Singh's contributions to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished. We pray the almighty to grant 'sadgati' to the departed soul," they said in the statement. 

RSS joint general secretary Alok Kumar later paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Singh at his residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road, the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for over 10 years. 

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up India's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in global financial and economic sectors. PTI
