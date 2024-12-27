RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manmohan left indelible mark on economy: RBI guv

December 27, 2024  10:09
image
Manmohan Singh's contributions as the architect of India's economic reforms have left an indelible mark, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday as he paid tribute to the departed soul. Singh, the former prime minister and finance minister, also served as the RBI governor between 1982 and 1985.

"I am deeply saddened on the passing away of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary economist and former RBI Governor. His contributions as the architect of India's economic reforms have left an indelible mark. @RBI joins the nation in mourning this huge," Malhotra said in a post on X. 

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. 

When Singh took the reins of the finance ministry in 1991, India's fiscal deficit was close to 8.5 per cent of the GDP, the balance of payments deficit was huge and the current account deficit was close to 3.5 per cent of GDP. To make things worse, foreign reserves were just enough to pay for two weeks of imports, indicating that the Indian economy was in deep crisis. Against this backdrop, the new economic era was brought in through the Union Budget 1991-92 presented by Singh. It was a turning point in the economic history of independent India which witnessed bold economic reforms, abolition of licence raj and opening of many sectors to private players and foreign players so that capital could flow in. 

Singh served as Prime Minister of the country for two consecutive terms 2004-09 and 2009-14. He is survived by wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manmohan left indelible mark on economy: RBI guv
LIVE! Manmohan left indelible mark on economy: RBI guv

4th Test Updates: Rahul out for 24; India 51/2 at tea
4th Test Updates: Rahul out for 24; India 51/2 at tea

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man

He drew the roadmap of India's economic reform, unshackled it from the licence raj and pulled it back from the brink when even its gold reserve was pledged.

The landmark 1991 budget was Manmohan's trial by fire
The landmark 1991 budget was Manmohan's trial by fire

Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, had to literally face a trial-by-fire to ensure widespread acceptance of his path-breaking Union Budget of 1991 that saw the nation rise from its darkest financial crises.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances