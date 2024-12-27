RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Deeply saddened by his passing: Amarinder singh

December 27, 2024  11:57
image
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was a true statesman who led by example, ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday. 

"His vision, wisdom, humility and commitment to the country's growth will always be remembered," Amarinder Singh, now a BJP leader, said. "Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji, a true statesman who led by example," Singh posted on X. "I will fondly remember seeking his guidance on various economic issues faced by Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. 

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Stumps Show Live! Join NOW
The Stumps Show Live! Join NOW

Join us on The Stumps Show at 1230 pm today, Friday, December 27, 2024.<br />Ask questions about Day 2 of the MCG Test via the chat interface -- which Prem Panicker will respond to in real time.

LIVE! 'Manmohan's civility was seen as weakness'
LIVE! 'Manmohan's civility was seen as weakness'

4th Test Updates: Aus in control; India 164/5 at close
4th Test Updates: Aus in control; India 164/5 at close

Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM
Would've to attack Pak if...: Manmohan told UK PM

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

The Manmohan Singh Interview You Must Read
The Manmohan Singh Interview You Must Read

'We are going to need more technical people in government.''You can't expect a generalist to understand the complicated world of financial engineering.''I regret to say that most of our politicians have no competence to deal with these...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances