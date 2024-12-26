RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Son wants to marry transgender, parents end life

December 26, 2024  13:03
A middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide in Nandyal district after their 24-year-old son expressed his desire to marry a transgender person.

According to Nandyal sub-divisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy, Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38) took their lives after conflicts over their son, Sunil Kumar associating with the local transgender community for the past three years. 

Kumar has been in a relationship with a transgender person for three years and was adamant about not marrying a woman. He insisted on staying with the transgender person, leading to frequent quarrels with his parents. 

Kumar had previously attempted suicide over the matter, police said on Thursday. 

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgenders, prompting them to demand the amount from his parents and cause nuisance. The public insults directed at his parents by members of the transgender community compounded their distress and drove them to take the extreme step, they said. An investigation is on. PTI
