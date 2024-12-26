RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Manmohan Singh death: Cong cancels Belagavi meet

December 26, 2024  23:59
image
The Congress convention in Belagavi has been cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday. 

The convention was organised to commemorate the centenary of the lone Congress convention in Belagavi, which was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in December 26 and 27 in 1924. 

"We are cancelling for now the grand convention here titled 'Jai Gandhi, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'," Shivakumar, who is also the Congress Karnataka unit chief, told reporters here. There will be a condolence meeting on Friday at the venue," he added. 

Shivakumar said the government has already announced a holiday on Friday and seven days' mourning in the state. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Manmohan never claimed credit for achievements'
LIVE! 'Manmohan never claimed credit for achievements'

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92, dropped out of a pre-medical course after losing interest in the subject, according to a book by his daughter. Daman Singh's book "Strictly Personal: Manmohan and...

Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh
Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh

The landmark India-US civil nuclear deal of 2008, brokered during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, is seen as a crowning achievement in his foreign policy legacy. The agreement ended India's nuclear isolation, fostered a...

Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China
Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances