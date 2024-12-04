RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tremors felt in Maharashtra after earthquake hits Telangana

December 04, 2024  09:33
image
Tremors were experienced in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

 The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents. 

 Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office. Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, the IMD officials said. -- PTI
