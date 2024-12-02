RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul misses court appearance in Savarkar case

December 02, 2024  18:57
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi failed to appear in a Pune court on Monday in connection with a defamation complaint filed against him by the kin of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar due to the winter session of Parliament. 

Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar said his client had sought exemption from appearance due to the ongoing session of Parliament, adding that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha would be present in court on January10. 

Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar had filed a complaint in a Pune court claiming Gandhi, in his speech in London in March 2023, stated that Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six of his friends once beat up a Muslim man and he (Savarkar) felt happy. 

As per the plea, VD Savarkar has not written this anywhere. 

At the time, the court had asked police to investigate the allegations and file a report. 

The Vishrambaug police in Pune, after an inquiry, submitted that there is prima facie truth in the complaint. 

On November 18, a special court for MPs/MLAs of joint civil judge and judicial magistrate (first class) Amol Shinde issued an order directing Gandhi to appear before the court on December 2. 

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, who is representing complainant Satyaki Savarkar, urged the court to issue a non bailable warrant against Gandhi as he had failed to appear before the court on three occasions. 

It was contempt of court since Gandhi had failed to appear despite receiving summons, Kolhatkar argued. 

Action has been sought against the Congress leader under section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. 

If he does not appear in court on January 10, a non bailable warrant will be issued, Kolhatkar told reporters later.
