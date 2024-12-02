Miscarriage of Justice: Trump on Biden pardoning son

United States President-elect Donald Trump has responded to outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a 'miscarriage of justice'.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

The J6 hostages is a reference to those people imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill. Trump and his supporters have called the imprisoned people hostages claiming they were acting peacefully and patriotically.

It has been speculated that once Trump takes over as President he will issue a pardon for those who are imprisoned for their role in the siege of Capitol Hill.





Biden Sunday issued "a full and unconditional pardon" to Hunter Biden arguing that he was singled out only because he was his son.

Hunter Biden was convicted early this year on federal gun and tax charges and was set to appear soon in Delon, California, where he faced the potential of lengthy prison sentences.