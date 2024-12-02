Flood fury overwhelms Villupuram in TN





Vehicles were submerged up to two feet and the roads came completely under water in several parts of Villupuram, and nearby Cuddalore, where residents were stunned by the flooding. River Thenpennai was in spate and trees were uprooted in several areas. Several houses, particularly tiled tenements, at Aragandanallur in Villupuram were almost submerged with water level rising over 4 feet.





Parts of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, in west Tamil Nadu, too witnessed floods unseen in the past two decades. Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district received a whopping 50 cm rainfall, Villupuram district received upto 42 cm, and Harur in Dharmapuri received 33 cm. Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai recorded 16 cm, and all of which was from 8.30 am on December 1 to 8.30 am, on the following day.





Many vehicles, including cars and vans were dragged by floods from a road at Uthangarai into low-lying area, shocking people. Several of the vehicles were owned by local tour operators. Road access from Uthangarai to towns such as Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai has been affected due to heavy inundation. -- PTI

Villpuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads overflowed, inundating huge acreage of standing crops and leaving passengers stranded as rail and road traffic was hit.