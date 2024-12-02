Don't inconvenience people: SC to protesting farmers

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Dallewal, who was removed from the Khanauri protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border on November 26. "We have seen that he has been released and he even persuaded a fellow protestor to end his fast-unto-death protest on Saturday," the bench said, adding that the issue raised by the farmers has been noted by the court and is considered in a pending matter.





"In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong," the bench told advocate Guninder Kaur Gill, appearing on behalf of Dallewal.





Justice Kant said that Dallewal could persuade the protestors to organise peaceful protests under the law and without causing any inconvenience to people. The bench said that at this stage, it was not entertaining Dallewal's petition but he could approach later.





Hours before beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26, Dallewal was allegedly forcibly removed from the Khanauri border and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was discharged on Friday evening. The plea was moved in the apex court on November 29 challenging his alleged illegal detention by the Punjab Police. -- PTI