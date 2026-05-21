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HC seizes Lucknow mayor's powers till she administers oath to corporator

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Allahabad high court on Thursday seized the administrative and financial powers of the Lucknow mayor till she administers oath to corporator Lalit Kishore Tiwari.

The Lucknow bench of the court passed the direction in a matter related to ward number 73 in the city's Faizullaganj area, where even five months after the election tribunal declared Tiwari elected as the corporator, he is yet to be administered the oath.

The court ordered that until the corporator declared elected by the tribunal is administered the oath, the mayor's financial and administrative powers shall remain suspended.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Alok Mathur and S Q H Rizvi.

The court had, on May 13, again taken a stern view of the failure to administer oath to Tiwari.

Exemption from appearing before the court in person was sought by the mayor and the district magistrate on May 13. The court had then directed that the oath be administered within a week, failing which the mayor, the DM and the municipal commissioner shall personally appear before it on the next date of hearing on May 21.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on May 29. -- PTI

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