Muslim side moves SC against HC order in Bhojshala case

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The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the 11th-century monument the Kamal Maula Mosque.



The disputed complex in Dhar district is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).





The appeal filed by the mosque's caretaker, Qazi Moinuddin, has challenged the May 15 order of the high court.





In a huge win for the Hindu side, the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared that the disputed Bhojshala complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and the Centre and the ASI can decide on its administration and management.





The high court also quashed an April 7, 2003, order of the ASI that allowed Muslims to offer namaaz inside the Bhojshala complex every Friday. -- PTI

The Muslim side on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district of the state was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.